Lynn Priory Rotary Satellite Club presented a cheque for £500 to help support the town’s high street mental health café.

Since its inception in 2016, like all of its fellow clubs, members pride themselves on highlighting and supporting local causes that make positive change within the community.

At its most recent fundraising event, members and supporters of the club organised a virtual race night at Reffley Community Hall to raise funds for the West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association and West Norfolk Autism Group, alongside a guest charity which was voted for on the evening. Overwhelmingly, contributors chose the town’s only high street mental health café, operated by regional charity Access Community Trust.

Members of Satellite Rotary Club with £500 cheque for managers of STEAM House mental health café.

Last week members of the Satellite Club visited the STEAM House Café to meet its team and hear about those it supports alongside presenting the cheque to help support the vital service.

Satellite Club leader, Mark Collins, commented: “The club meets once a month on a Monday evening for a drink and informal chat about what we can do to help local good causes and one of our members suggested we should shortlist the STEAM House Café for the guest charity vote.

"This is the second race night we have run and thanks to the generous support of Reffley Hall, local businesses and all those who came along on the night it’s been great to be able to provide some financial help for one of King’s Lynn’s newest charity projects.”

The STEAM House Café operates as a café during the daytime and a crisis hub every evening seven days a week. It provides one-two-one holistic mental health support, weekly activities and wellbeing groups.

Receiving the cheque, the café’s manager Holly Bridges remarked: “Since opening in October last year, the service has already supported over 300 people. This kind donation from Priory Rotary‘s Satellite Club will help us to purchase supplies for the growing number of activity groups we operate every week to support our clients’ mental health needs”

To find out more about STEAM simply drop in at 102 High Street, PE30 1BW, visit the organisation’s Facebook page or contact steamkl@accessct.org

For more information on the Satellite Club contact markjcollins@talktalk.net