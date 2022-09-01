A nurse from Lynn is opening an aesthetics business this weekend, offering treatments including Botox and dermal fillers.

Megan Walsh is the owner of Allure, which is opening on Lynn’s Saturday Market Place on Saturday.

She has been practising as an aesthetics nurse since the start of this year while also working at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital as a paediatric nurse.

“I recently underwent my advanced Botox and dermal fillers training, something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” said Megan.

Allure will be set up in the Love and Kisses boutique, where she will offer a variety of treatments tailored to each client.

Megan will not only offer cosmetic procedures from Allure, but also medical ones.

“When people think of Botox, they usually think of lip fillers and things like that, but I also offer treatments for medical purposes which help with teeth grinding and excessive sweating," she said.

“I’ve got a lot of ideas, eventually I’d like to start offering medical grade skincare.”

Some of the treatments that Allure offers include advanced Botox, anti-wrinkle frown lines and dermal fillers.

“It’s not as basic as you would think, it's very dependent on what the patient wants,” added Megan.

When not working long shifts at the hospital, Megan has been spending her evenings decorating and getting her salon ready for use.

“Every day off I’ve had from the hospital in the past month or so has been spent in there painting, decorating and planning for what will be our beautiful new clinic space," she said.

“The great thing is, the Love & Kisses Salon owner is also one of my very good friends so I get to share this journey with her.

“She’s been a great support and a lot of her clients are excited for the addition to the salon.”

Megan plans on being open for people who can’t make regular appointment times during the day, including evenings and Saturdays.

To see some of Megan’s work, you can visit her Facebook page or Instagram page @allured10.

“You can get in touch with me online and then we can organise a chat and look at the treatment you want done," Megan said.

“It’s important to talk to people about the outcome they want."

Allure opens with a celebratory event on Saturday. from midday to 3pm.