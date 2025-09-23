Oh no it isn’t... oh yes it is! We know it’s only September, but it’s time to talk panto.

Monday saw the launch of one of the highlights of the year - the festive panto at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange - and the cast are excited about stepping on to the stage from December 9 to January 4, bringing to life the Jordan Productions’ Jack and the Beanstalk.

A traditional panto story with a modern twist, music and lots of audience participation has been promised.

Cast members Bethan Marshall (Fairy Fuchsia), Jack (Jennifer Louise Jones), Alex Scott Fairley (Fleshcreep), Harry Hart (Dame Trott) and Scott Cripps (Silly Billy) with YLP editor Sue Irving, second left, and Rachel Green, Iliffe media, marketing and consultant, second right. Pictures: Matthew Usher

Panto favourite Scott Cripps returns, with plenty of laughs guaranteed from his Silly Billy character in what will be his 12th panto at the Corn Exchange.

This is the third time Jack and the Beanstalk has been the chosen panto, and it was the first show back in 2010.

Scott is looking forward to performances in front of the schools and hopes this year’s production will include one of his favourite jokes - but we will have to wait to find out what that is.

Jack (Jennifer Louise Jones) with cast members at Monday's Corn Exchange panto launch. Picture: Matthew Usher

Rehearsals start in November, and Scott said it is ten days full-on and then straight into live performances.

“I’m absolutely looking forward to seeing everyone,” he said.

Harry Hart, who appeared in last year’s Corn Exchange panto as one of the sisters in Cinderella, takes on the dame role again, this time as Dame Trott.

“I love everything about the dame role. I get the opportunity to welcome everyone and we go through the panto journey together,” said Harry, who remembers enjoying panto as a child with his family.

Dame Trott (Harry Hart) gets into character with Silly Billy (Scott Cripps).

“We have families that come back each year - panto is special and it brings family togetherness,” he said.

All the cast members have impressive lists of theatre, stage and other credits to their names, with Jennifer Louise Jones taking the role of Jack in her first panto.

“It is such a magical time,” said Jennifer, who has always been touring around panto time and not had a chance to take on a role on the past.

Silly Billy - alias funny man Scott Cripps with the panto cow.

Fresh from a European tour of Chicago The Musical, she is looking forward to her panto debut.

Taking on the role of Jill is Hannah Everest, who studied musical theatre and has theatre, film and concert experience.

Stepping in to sprinkle her magic dust as Fairy Fuchsia is Bethan Marshall, who professionally trained in musical theatre and went on to perform around the world in a variety of roles. Her career as also seen her tour as a lead vocalist onboard international cruise lines and she regularly gigs and runs a princess party business back home in Essex.

“I love being the fairy - she opens the show, sets the scene and takes the audience on the journey. I’m very much looking forward to it,” she said.

Evil Fleshcreep will be played by Alex Scott Fairley, who will be making a return to the town having starred in Beauty and The Beast in 2021. Alex has enjoyed a varied career of stage performances and also as a puppeteer.

He said this year’s role is quite a “pivot” from Beauty and The Beast when he was the prince and the beast, but he enjoys playing the villain.

“It is wonderful to get booed by the audience - playing a love and hate role. As the villain you get a lot of one-to-one time with the audience and get a nice relationship going.”

He said audiences can expect modern music, comedy and a “few surprises”.

Jack and the Beanstalk is a tale about Jack, who trades his family’s cow for magic beans which grow into a huge beanstalk. Jack climbs up into a giant’s castle and the adventures begin.

Tickets for what promises to be a panto full of lots of audience participation, colour and a perfect run into the festive season, are now available. There will be super saver shows with tickets at £20 and standard shows with tickets priced at £26 for adults, £25 concession, £73.50 for a family of three, £98 for a family of four plus others prices for groups and balcony seats.

Book online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.

uk or call 01553 764864.

This year’s panto has been sponsored by West Norfolk firm, J and K Glass and Glazing Ltd, with Your Local Paper as the media partner.