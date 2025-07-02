A “much-loved” annual event raised £965 to provide tailored support to children with complex needs at a school.

Students at Churchill Park Academy in Gaywood contributed to fundraising efforts with games, running stalls, selling plants and a bake sale.

Assistant head teacher Jade Collinge Long said the event gave “pupils a chance to develop confidence, independence, and a sense of pride in contributing to their community”.

Cllr Steve Bearshaw with an enthusiastic youngster at the community day

Churchill Park Academy works by supporting children with complex needs through music, sports and arts.

Cllr Steve Bearshaw, the deputy mayor of West Norfolk, attended the event to support the fundraiser and pupils.

Ms Collinge Long said it was an “honour to have him”.

“It was a day filled with celebration, connection, and collaboration - highlighting the importance of working together to support every child’s journey,” she added.

Youngsters enjoyed contributing to their community