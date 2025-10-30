Lynn will burst into life this November as the legendary Dragon Festival returns for a day of family fun, creativity and community celebration.

The fun will also spill out of the town for the first time with events in Downham, Hunstanton and Dersingham libraries as well.

Taking place on Saturday, November 8, from 10am, the much-loved event will expand across the town centre and beyond, bringing fire, folklore and imagination to streets and venues throughout Lynn and West Norfolk.

There will be many activities to get involved with on the day

Organised by St George’s Guildhall in partnership with a range of local organisations, the Dragon Festival promises a packed programme of free activities for all ages.

Visitors can enjoy live theatre performances, try their hand at archery, get creative with hands-on crafts, and even come face to face with real dragons!”

The festival brings together many of the town’s cultural and heritage institutions, including the Minster, the museum, town guides, the Corn Exchange, True’s Yard, St Nicholas’ Chapel, as well as libraries in Lynn, Downham, Hunstanton and Dersingham and Stories of Lynn, The Workshop, and local performers, artists and volunteers.

Together they will transform the town into a place of myth and legend, inspired by the stories of St George and the dragon which are woven into the town’s history.

The event is designed to be fully inclusive, inviting residents and visitors alike to take part, explore and celebrate the rich character of Lynn.

From storytelling sessions and creative workshops to interactive displays and street performances, there will be something for everyone to discover.

Tim FitzHigham, creative director at St George’s Guildhall, said: “The festival is the perfect way to celebrate Lynn’s creativity and community spirit. We are turning the whole town into a big festival venue with things happening across Lynn in multiple sites.”

“This year, the centre of activity is Lynn with so much going on but also storytelling happening in Downham, Dersingham and Hunstanton too.

“Dragons are a big part of West Norfolk, and we like to celebrate them. Dragon Festival 2025 will bring people together in a fun and imaginative way, showcasing everything that makes this such a special place to live and visit.”

For more information, visit www.stgeorgesguildhall.com.