Members of the public celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III in King’s Lynn and Hunstanton and special badge bed created
As the King’s Coronation took place, many gathered accross West Norfolk to take part in regal celebrations.
Live screenings of the entire proceedngs were held on Lynn’s King’s Staithe Square and Hunstanton’s Green on Saturday, where a sea of Union Flags were waved.
Both free-to-attend events were held by West Norfolk Council – and despite initial weather concerns, a large number of people attended.
After the ceremony took place, live music took to the stage on King’s Staithe Square, as well as a number of children’s activities.
Lynn’s famous Custom House even had a projection of the Union Flag displayed on it as the evening drew in.
A fireworks display which could be seen from accross the Quay ended a busy day of celebrations.
Over in Hunstanton, a big screen overlooked the sea where many unfolded their camping chairs to watch Charles III be crowned as King.
After the service, West Norfolk’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge said three cheers to the King and introduced an afternoon of entertainment on the Green.
Prior to the Coronation, staff from West Norfolk Council were also busy creating a specially made badge bed in Lynn’s Tower Gardens.
Jason Wells and Laura Thompson from the council’s open space team created the design from a mixture of specially grown carpet bedding plants.
Members of the public can enjoy this display along with an array of other floral displays throughout spring and summer.
A special Coronation coin has also been handed out to all nursery and primary school-aged children in West Norfolk.
New pictures have been released of Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge with the specially made coin, which was available to purchase at the live screenings held on Saturday.
Cllr Bambridge said: “Our residents have a special association with the royal family thanks to Sandringham House and the regular visits from the King.
“I’m pleased that local nursery and primary school aged children will have a lasting memento of this historic occasion and that students will be able to share their messages of congratulations with their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
“This hand-bound book of individual sheets, each containing a personal message, will be a unique and lasting keepsake for our royal couple, which I am sure they will treasure.”
Do you have any pictures of you celebrating the Coronation? You can share them with us by emailing: newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk