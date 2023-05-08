As the King’s Coronation took place, many gathered accross West Norfolk to take part in regal celebrations.

Live screenings of the entire proceedngs were held on Lynn’s King’s Staithe Square and Hunstanton’s Green on Saturday, where a sea of Union Flags were waved.

Both free-to-attend events were held by West Norfolk Council – and despite initial weather concerns, a large number of people attended.

The screen on King’s Staithes Square projected the live Coronation

After the ceremony took place, live music took to the stage on King’s Staithe Square, as well as a number of children’s activities.

Lynn’s famous Custom House even had a projection of the Union Flag displayed on it as the evening drew in.

A fireworks display which could be seen from accross the Quay ended a busy day of celebrations.

Over in Hunstanton, a big screen overlooked the sea where many unfolded their camping chairs to watch Charles III be crowned as King.

After the service, West Norfolk’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge said three cheers to the King and introduced an afternoon of entertainment on the Green.

Prior to the Coronation, staff from West Norfolk Council were also busy creating a specially made badge bed in Lynn’s Tower Gardens.

Jason Wells and Laura Thompson from the council’s open space team created the design from a mixture of specially grown carpet bedding plants.

The Coronation badge bed took three days to make and was ready ahead of celebrations last weekend

Members of the public can enjoy this display along with an array of other floral displays throughout spring and summer.

A special Coronation coin has also been handed out to all nursery and primary school-aged children in West Norfolk.

New pictures have been released of Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge with the specially made coin, which was available to purchase at the live screenings held on Saturday.

Cllr Lesley Bambridge pictured with the coronation coin

Cllr Bambridge said: “Our residents have a special association with the royal family thanks to Sandringham House and the regular visits from the King.

“I’m pleased that local nursery and primary school aged children will have a lasting memento of this historic occasion and that students will be able to share their messages of congratulations with their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

“This hand-bound book of individual sheets, each containing a personal message, will be a unique and lasting keepsake for our royal couple, which I am sure they will treasure.”

The Coronation coin given out to West Norfolk pupils

Union flags populated Lynn’s King’s Staithe Square

Coronation Celebrations in Lynn

People enjoying live music at Lynn’s Staithe Square

Many populated Hunstanton’s Green on Saturday to watch the Coronation on the big screen

West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge gave three cheers for the King in Hunstanton

Fun had by all at the Coronation party held at King’s Staithe Square in Lynn

Dressing regal for Coronation celebrations

Waving the flag at King’s Coronation celebations on King’s Staithe Square

People in Lynn watching on at the King’s Coronation at Lynn’s King’s Staithe Square

Children enjoying activities on offer in Lynn on Coronation day

Radio West Norfolk’s Simon Rowe put on his best suit for Coronation celebrations in Lynn

A memorable event as people gathered to watch the King’s Coronation in Lynn

Members of the public enjoying the live screening of the Coronation in Lynn

Jason Wells and Laura Thompson designed the badge bed

