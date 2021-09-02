A fun packed event took place in The Walks in Lynn over the bank holiday weekend seeing large numbers gather for Fun in the Park.

After a long wait for larger gatherings to be able to congregate there were smiling faces.

Despite the indifferent weather, visitors enjoyed a bumper weekend of live music, food and drink, plus a ride on the fairground attractions.

The event, organised by West Norfolk Council in conjunction with Festival Too and with funding from Discover King’s Lynn BID, featured live music on Saturday and Sunday.

Playing on the stage in Tuesday Market Place were bands such as Bear Club, Revival and Jessie’s Ghost.

The headliners for the lark in the park on Saturday night were Planet Abba and a Madonna tribute act, Tasha Leaper, on Sunday.

Abbie Panks, chair of the Festival Too committee, said: “It’s been so disappointing that we’ve had to postpone the last two years of Festival Too due to the pandemic, but we’re delighted to be able to do something new in The Walks this bank holiday.”

There was also street entertainment and live music in the town too.

A regularly updated list of planned events can be found at west-norfolk.gov.uk/events.

