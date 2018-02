Youngsters have been given an insight into the mind and body during a week of science-based activities in Lynn.

The COSMOS community roadshow was set up in the town hall for last week’s half-term holiday.

Cosmos Science Roadshow at Lynn Town Hall Evelina Curtis 3

The initiative, supported by the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough local enterprise partnership, aims to give children hands-on experience of science, technology, engineering and maths subjects. The latest exhibition focused on the human mind and body.