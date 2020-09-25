Funding approved for King's Lynn nursing school proposal

A bid to form a new school of nursing in Lynn has moved a step closer to reality today after funding was approved by the Government.

The town has been allocated £750,000 from the Towns Fund scheme, most of which will be used to develop facilities at the College of West Anglia campus in Tennyson Avenue.

The plan was initially outlined to borough councillors earlier this month and backed by North West Norfolk MP James Wild .

The College of West Anglia campus at King's Lynn. (41922287)

Mr Wild, who questioned Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the issue in Parliament two weeks ago, said this morning: “This is great news that will kickstart training opportunities for people in West Norfolk and allow QEH to recruitment more staff locally.

"I was delighted to make the case for a School of Nursing to the Prime Minister and securing this investment is part of the government’s levelling up agenda."

Around £600,000 is set to be spent on the nursing school project, with the rest expected to be used on other town centre schemes.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.. (33638368)

Mr Wild added: “The success of this proposal reflects the strong collaborative working between the College of West Anglia, QEH, the borough council and other local partners on the Towns Fund Board.

“By investing in the town centre this funding will support projects to encourage more people to support local businesses and create new opportunities.”

The money is part of a wider £3.6 billion package intended to help regenerate towns and cities across the country.

Plans are currently being drawn up which it is hoped will secure up to £25 million of funding for Lynn. The town's bid is due to be submitted by the end of next month.