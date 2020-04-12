Funding bid for new study of King's Lynn one-way system

New bus lanes and changed traffic flows are among the ideas set to be considered in a new study of a key part of Lynn’s road network.

County transport officials are seeking funding for a fresh assessment of the main one-way system, around Railway Road, Austin Street and Blackfriars Road, and surrounding routes.

And a long-standing critic of the authority’s attitude to transport issues has welcomed the move.

Could there be a bus lane on Railway Road? Transport officials want to look in more detail at the idea.

The plan forms part of the work identified by the new transport strategy for Lynn, which was published earlier this year.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said money was being sought from the county’s business rates pool to examine what he described as “key measures” in their part of the blueprint.

He added: “One of these involves determining improvements to the existing one-way gyratory system to improve traffic flow and reduce vehicle emissions to help address the poor local air quality on Railway Road.

“As part of this work we will investigate the possibility of making some roads two-way again and consider bus movements to and from the bus station, as well as examining options for the routes which cross the gyratory and looking at the benefits of potential bus lanes on parts of the gyratory itself.

“Identifying the potential improvement measures is a first step in the process before we are in a position to consult with stakeholders and determine potential funding.”

Additional bus lanes on London Road, Railway Road and Blackfriars Road will be examined as part of the project.

And officials have indicated they do expect a “favourable” response to their funding bid.

The announcement follows the publication of the wider transport plan for the town in January, which one critic derided as “a manifesto for cars”,and more recent criticism of a government plan for increased investment in bus links, which West Norfolk was not deemed eligible for.

South Lynn councillor Alexandra Kemp said the announcement was “a rare piece of good news at a difficult time.”

She added: “Reports say the gyratory actually causes congestion and air pollution so it is really important to redesign it now in the Transport Plan.”

