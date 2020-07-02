Home   News   Article

Funding boost for King's Lynn homeless charity

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 17:00, 02 July 2020

A charity supporting homeless and vulnerable people in Lynn will get a boost of £59,600 in the form of a grant from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The funding is being distributed to the Purfleet Trust, based at Austin Fields, by Homeless Link on the Ministry’s behalf.

West Norfolk portfolio holder for housing, councillor Adrian Lawrence said: “We are delighted that Purfleet Trust have been awarded this funding, they are providing an outstanding service for our local community.

