Funding to build a multi-use community hub in the former Argos building in Lynn's town centre has been secured.

It follows the approval of a business case last month by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities which secured the £7.4 million in funding.

Norfolk County Council's head of communities Natasha Hayes is looking after the process of building the new hub.

Artist's impression of the proposals for the Multi Use Community Hub in King's Lynn - an external perspective, courtesy of Hudson Architects

She wanted to reassure concerned members of the public that the current Carnegie library building in Lynn will not stand empty when it moves and will still be a library until 2025 when the new hub opens.

Ms Hayes said: "It is an historic building and people in Lynn love it in terms of the architecture and we need to do something that preserves it for the people of Lynn.

"In terms of a modern library service and some of the stuff that we want to do, it doesn’t give us the space to be able to offer in the same parts of the county to Lynn residents and we want people to benefit from that.

Artist's impression of the proposals for the Multi Use Community Hub in King's Lynn - an internal perspective, courtesy of Hudson Architects

"The really important thing is for people to know it’s in our interest and the borough council's that it stays in public ownership and in public use for residents and we don’t want to do anything else with it."

She went on to say that the statutory guidance given means that the current Carnegie building is not big enough for the population in Lynn.

Instead of the complete demolition of the building, the framework will remain in place.

The community hub will consist of a library, a newly improved children's library, quiet study spaces, bookable meeting areas and a new space for a historic book collection as well as a new dedicated space for the adult education service.

An artist's impression of how the relocated library might form part of a multi-user community hub in the heart of Lynn town centre. At the top of the image is Majestic Cinema

Ms Hayes added: "We’re not going to put a cafe in there because we don’t want to compete with others in the town, but there will be spaces where people can get a hot drink and sit and do some quiet study."

Organisations can register their interest to lease or potentially buy the Carnegie building, but would work with Norfolk County Council before agreeing to any decisions.

Ms Hayes said: "I know there’s been a number of challenges about fears that we’re going to sell the building off or we’re going to turn it into houses or flats or all of those things, but that’s never been something that’s been explored or considered.

"Its a building that’s in public ownership and will remain in public ownership.

King's Lynn library at the Carnegie Building

"We are saying come forward and put yourself on the list and we’re doing some work at the moment to put a technical pack together which we can give to organisations.

"It’s so they’ve got a clear idea on how much it costs for the building to run."

She added: "With the number of organisations that have come forward with interest, I don’t think that’s going to be a problem."

It was also revealed that no major construction on the hub should take place until 2024, with it due to open in September 2025.

A total of £7.4million of the funding for the project has come from the Towns Fund, with Norfolk County Council contributing a further £5million.

Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: “I’m really pleased that the funding has been secured and we can now move forward with this much needed project.

"It’s important now more than ever to be able to provide services and advice which people can trust, which is why the hub is so important.

“The hub will provide residents with a fantastic place to come together and not just borrow books, but make use of all that is on offer, such as learning, resources, and access to information technology.”

A tender will shortly be issued for the construction of the building, and the next stage of the design will start in spring next year.

Norfolk County Council and West Norfolk Council are keen to hear from members of the public and want to involve them throughout the process, with regular consultations set to take place.

West Norfolk's mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge said: “Over the years, I have seen by my many visits to the library, that much more is offered by the service and the new premises will ensure that the wider community will be able to take advantage of what will be available.

"It will be a place where people can meet, learn new skills both work-related and hobby activities, focussing on toddlers to the elderly.”

Cllr Graham Middleton, deputy leader of West Norfolk Council and member of the King’s Lynn Town Deal Board, added: “Basing many essential services in this prominent town centre location will make them more accessible for a whole range of people as well as increasing footfall in this part of the town.

"I would like to thank all the partners involved for all their hard work in developing the business plan and securing the funding for this transformational project.”