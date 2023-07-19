Home   News   Article

Fundraiser at Goodwins Hall care Home in King’s Lynn

By Jeremy Ransome
jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:09, 19 July 2023

Residents and staff at Goodwins Hall Care Home in Lynn have been busy fundraising.

The community was invited to enjoy a summer fete with barbecue, live entertainment, stall holders, crafts, activities and games for children.

During the event Lucy Hoddy and Katie Wright from parent company Athena Care Homes, took on a ‘pie to the face’ challenge to raise money for the National Activity Providers Association (NAPA) and the Care Workers’ Charity.

A care home fundraiser made £1,400 for two charities

Lucy and Katie were asked a series of trivia questions, put together by residents. When they were unsuccessful with their answers, they received a pie to the face – thrown by the residents, friends, family and other staff members.

The light-hearted fun turned out to be a huge hit, with the charitable donations from the day reaching a grand total of £1,400 which will be shared evenly between both charities.

