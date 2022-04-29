A fundraiser is set to take place to raise funds for the Pandora Project, a domestic abuse charity, based in King’s Lynn who support women and children in West Norfolk, North Norfolk and Swaffham.

On Saturday, May 14 a team of 20 from Trundley Construction Group will scale Scafell Pike, England’s tallest mountain.

Training for the event has already begun and the team has set up a Just Giving page.

All proceeds will go to the Pandora Project who support women and children affected by domestic abuse, current or historic.

Katherine Trundley said: "The response from our team here in taking up this challenge to help raise funds for this important cause has been heart-warming and is testament to the important work being undertaken by this local charity.

"We will wherever and whenever seek to support our local community and local causes by involving our company and colleagues in fundraising initiatives such as this.

"It is a win-win really. We help raise funds and the profile of the charity and our staff have fun and get the important feeling of pride in giving something back and supporting a good cause."

A Pandora Project spokesperson said: " We’re thrilled that the team at Trundley have chosen to fundraise for us. Good luck to all involved.

"Their training sounds like it’s going well and we’ll be following their journey closely, as well as sharing their progress on our social media pages."

