Fundraiser is ‘in full swing’ for QEH Maternity Bereavement Suite

Having raised more than £8,000, the fundraiser for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s new Maternity Bereavement Suite is “in full swing”.

Despite the current circumstances, staff have said plans and fundraising for the unit are still a priority for the hospital.

Voted as the Lynn News Charity of the Year for 2020 by readers, the suite will ensure families have a dedicated space when they sadly lose their babies either during, or shortly after birth.

Sharon Younge, specialist bereavement midwife, and Kate Jackman, the hospital's general manager for women and children

Sharon Younge, specialist bereavement midwife, said: “In the suite there will be a bedroom area, nursery space, kitchenette and shower room, all designed so that family and close family members can stay together.

“A separate door, which is accessed from the main corridor, will be built so that families do not have to access the suite via the Waterlily Unit, where other patients can be heard labouring.”

Currently postponed due to Covid-19, the QEH Maternity team are holding an ‘Every Baby Matters’ event later in the year.

Bereaved parents will be invited into the hospital to help shape the future of maternity bereavement care and work with teams to design the suite and memorial garden.

The hospital has told people to keep an eye out on the hospital’s Maternity Facebook page for dates and further information.

Mrs Younge added: “We are looking for an artist or photographer who would be willing to contribute to the suite by painting an original picture or taking original photos for the suite.

“We don’t want to put any artwork in the room which will be replicated elsewhere, as we do not want pictures or imagery to trigger memories.

“If you are interested, please contact CommunicationsQEH@qehkl.nhs.uk.”

So far, over 20 supporters have donated to the Maternity Bereavement Suite’s fundraising page, which has a target of £185,000.

Find it at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/qehmaternitybereavementsuite

Read more HealthKings Lynn