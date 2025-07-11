Thousands has been raised for a young boy and his family following his cancer diagnosis.

Reffley Academy in Lynn, says it is “extremely saddened” by the news that one of its Year 2 students, Luke, is going through an “incredibly difficult journey”.

More than £4,000 has been raised for the pupil and his family through a GoFundMe page, which was set up by the school just four days ago.

Luke is a Year 2 pupil at Reffley Academy. Picture: Reffley Academy

“Luke is a bright and bubbly Year 2 student who is always smiling,” said head teacher Helen Fendley.

“He is incredibly kind, caring and can often be found checking in on everyone around school and asking how they are.

“Luke is still managing to smile despite everything he is faced with, and has been enjoying catching up with his friends in school via video calls.”

The academy wanted to do something to show its support, and hopes the funds can go towards something nice for him to look forward to.

“Luke loves to visit Butlin’s with his family, and unfortunately, they are likely to have to delay their upcoming trips due to Luke’s diagnosis,” Miss Fendley added.

“We know that Luke’s family have been overwhelmed with the donations, support and well wishes, and as an academy, we would like to thank everyone from the wider community that has supported so far.”

The money will also help towards travel expenses for Luke’s treatment and any time off work that his parents may need to take.

“Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference,” the school’s fundraiser read.

“If you’re not able to give, please consider sharing this page with your friends and family.

“Let’s surround this amazing young person and their family with love, hope, and support.

Those wanting to donate to the cause can do so on the GoFundMe page here.