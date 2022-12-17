Gaywood fundraiser Bridget Wells (centre) has presented a cheque for £3,000 to Cancer Research UK in Lynn.

For the last 12 months Bridget has been doing tombolas, raffles and craft fayres, as well as holding five book sales at Tesco in Gaywood and selling books and puzzles at bingos.

Bridget thanked Tesco, along with all the village halls who helped and supported her, as well as her friends who helped by knitting and crocheting doll’s clothes and blankets for the craft fayres.

Bridget Wells cheque presentation (61330988)

She has now raised £66,000 for 15 different charities over the years.