Fundraiser Katy Roberts stopped off in Lynn as part of her mammoth challenge to cycle more than 3,500 miles around the UK.

Raising funds for the national charity PAPYRUS, which aims to prevent young suicide, Katy was met by bereaved father Tim Owen MBE - a member of the Three Dads Walking.

Katy, from Falmouth in Cornwall, set off on her challenge of a lifetime more than two months ago.

Katy Roberts set off on her challenge in Cornwall

She has been putting the brakes on to take a swim in the sea at different locations throughout her journey - and did just that in West Norfolk this week.

Katy said: “I lost my dad Tim to suicide when I was 17. I’m 34 now and I want to help, I want to discuss suicide and how we can prevent it.”

PAPYRUS says suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35, and every year around 200 teenagers are lost to it.

Tim Owen MBE from Three Dads Walking with Katy Roberts on her challenge

“My dad would have wanted to help young people struggling like he did,” Katy added.

She spoke with Tim, who lost his 19-year-old daughter Emily to suicide in 2020.

She said: “Meeting Tim was a great experience and he gave me some great advice.”

Katy Roberts and her dad on a bike when she was younger

Tim, from Shouldham, has already raised more than a million pounds for the charity, becoming well-known for his work surrounding suicide prevention.

The money raised by the Three Dads Walking has supported PAPYRUS’ expansion plans to open more hubs in communities across the UK and extend the operating hours of its emergency helpline, HOPELINE247.

Katy said supporting and making people aware of charities like PAPYRUS is very important to her.

“Sometimes people can lose hope if they don’t know what help is available and they may feel very alone,” she said.

“If I can help to encourage people to get outdoors, get moving and join a community, these can hopefully be steps people can take to try and feel a bit better.

“I am asking people to join me along the way, to hop on a bike and cycle alongside me - or if they don’t have a bike, then people can join me for a dip as I’ll also be getting in the sea every day.

“I want this to be a safe space for people to talk. So, if they have lost someone to suicide or are dealing with their own mental health struggles or want time to be outside in nature, come and meet me along the way.”

Tim said: “It was tremendous to get the opportunity to meet Katy, and to be able to hear her story and listen to why she is taking on such a big challenge was inspiring.

“Losing a loved one to suicide is devastating and what Katy is doing is admirable.

“PAPYRUS is such a fantastic charity and I know that the support she is giving them will really help in preventing more suicides.

“Having just finished my third walk of around 500 miles I understand the difficulty in what Katy is achieving, and I wish her the very best of luck for the rest of her challenge.”

PAPYRUS operates a confidential helpline service, HOPELINE247, which offers practical advice and support to young people who are struggling with life and anyone who is concerned about a young person who may be having thoughts of suicide.

More information about Katy’s challenge and location can be found on her website at this link: Saddle to Sea.

