A town’s football club has started up a fundraiser to help a popular club figure who has recently been diagnosed with a neurological disorder.

Robbie Back, who is known to many as Backie, is the loans manager at King’s Lynn Town Football Club and suffered from an illness in February which was thought at the time to be a stroke.

After spending 16 days in hospital and undergoing many tests, the former Linnets and Downham Town player was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND).

Robbie, who has been involved at the football club for many years and used to be its reserves manager, now has a long road to recovery and is unable to return to work.

His colleague Sarah Ryan, who is head of safety at the club, described him as the “nicest person in the world”.

“He is just the nicest person in the world to work with, he will help with anything. He is one of those people who was put in this world to help others,” Sarah said.

FND is a medical condition where there is a problem with how the brain receives and sends information to the rest of the body.

The club has set up a GoFundMe page to help support Robert and his family financially.

Since the page went live on Tuesday, donations have been pouring in and more than £2,000 has been raised.

Sarah added: “I couldn’t believe how much we’ve raised, but I could because he is such a lovely person.”

Manager of Lynn Town FC Adam said on social platform X how supportive Robert has been since he joined the club.

Adam said: “Great to see Backie is getting better but there’s still a long road ahead.

“I cannot tell you how helpful and supportive this man has been to Sam (assistant manager) and I since we came to Lynn.

“He’s a top man who loves the club. Please do all you can to support him and his family at this time.”

Robbie also took to social media himself to thank those who have made donations.

He said: “Wasn't expecting that at all. We are all totally overwhelmed with the kindness from people. I can't thank you all enough. God bless you all.

“So many great people in football. It's incredible. Forever thankful. It means so much to my family.”