Fundraisers almost double £4,000 target in donations at charity event in King’s Lynn

Organisers have hailed the first Fighting Multiple Sclerosis event as a huge success after fundraising targets were almost doubled by the final count.

Originally hoping to raise £4,000 for the MS Society, Ellie-Faye Nicholas was overwhelmed by the generosity of those who attended the event, raising a final total of £7,022.10 to support the charity’s work.

She said: “My heart could burst, I am so happy. Thank you all so much, from the very bottom of my heart.

“I would just like to say the biggest, most heartfelt thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket, to those who had so generously donated prizes for the raffle and those who made some unbelievable donations.

“I am incredibly overwhelmed by the support you have all shown. No words will ever be enough. So again, thank you! Because without you all, it wouldn’t have been possible.”

St Nicholas Chapel provided a grand venue for the event, featuring live music from jazz singer Claire Scollay and house DJ Mark Malle.

With Ellie’s father, Paul Reeve, and his band providing the main entertainment for the night, Evo, formally known as Evolution, singing a variety or rock, punk and pop music.

Mrs Nicholas said: “A big shout out to EVO, Claire Scollay and Mark Malle for doing such a fab job entertaining everyone, you’re all amazing.”

The dance floor was filled from start to finish, and the venue was filled with supporters eager to donate to support organiser, 26-year-old Mrs Nicholas, following her own diagnosis with the condition.

Diagnosed last January, the condition can affect the brain and spinal cord causing issues with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance. It is a lifelong condition that can sometimes cause serious disability and is commonly diagnosed in people in their 20s and 30s.

She said: “My life was completely flipped upside down and sadly will never be the same again. There is currently no cure for MS and so I want to do all I can to help to find a cure or at least help towards progressing the research to make life easier for myself and people like me.

“As soon as I was diagnosed I knew I needed to do something. I think it’s going to be an annual event by the sounds of everyone who came.

“It’s been the best decision I’ve made for a long time, you just have to keep on fighting.”

