Fundraisers can Step out for Stroke at Sandringham walk

Fundraisers can join a charity walk at the Sandringham Estate to raise funds to support stroke survivors and their families.

The Step Out For Stroke walk is set to take place on Saturday, May 19, at 11am, as part of a nationwide fundraiser for the charity.

Louise Everett, community and events fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said: “A stroke can happen to anyone, at any age, at any time and it changes lives in an instant.

“For many stroke survivors, Step out for Stroke will mark an important milestone in their road to recovery and seeing them take on this challenge will be truly inspirational.”

She added: “Step out for Stroke is also a fun day out for all the family and we hope to see as many people as possible from the local community taking part alongside stroke survivors and enjoying the other activities on offer.”

Step out for Stroke is a family-friendly event, suitable for all ages and abilities Anyone is welcome to sign up and help raise money for a good cause.

The day will also include a children’s treasure hunt, information on stroke and free blood pressure checks.

Stroke is a leading cause of disability and there are there are over 1.2 million people in the UK living with the after effects.

For stroke survivors, the challenge of taking part in Step out for Stroke will also celebrate their steps towards regaining their independence.

Step out for Stroke walks will take place across the UK from May to July 2018.

For more information, or to sign up, visit www.stroke.org.uk/stepout