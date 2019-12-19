Campaigners fighting a major housing scheme on the edge of Lynn have launched an appeal to fund specialist representatives to help make their case against it.

A public inquiry into the plan for 600 homes at Knights Hill, which was turned down by councillors last March, is due to begin next month.

And residents in the Woottons and Castle Rising are now being urged to help pay for legal and transport experts to argue that it should be rejected again.

Large Protest Poster in a Field just off the Grimston Road South Wootton, showing traffic at the Sandy Lane junction. (24696763)

An online fundraising platform has already been set up, with the aim of raising £6,500, ahead of the start of the hearing on January 14.

Although West Norfolk Council dropped its traffic-based objection to the proposal in October, following warnings it could face a £500,000 legal bill if it persisted, objectors say the issue remains a critical consideration.

A leaflet, which will also go out to residents in nearby villages over the coming weeks to promote the cause, argues that the likely level of potential traffic resulting from this and other developments in the area will be “unsustainable”.

It continues: “Already parts of King’s Lynn are suffering from the worst air pollution and emissions in the county.

“We must no longer ignore the damage and impact on the health of children and adults.”

Senior borough councillors have previously insisted they only acted on the basis of legal advice which suggested it was likely they would lose an appeal, while county roads officials did not voice objections when the application went before the borough planning committee in March.

But resident John Marrow this week said: “We have been completely let down by the borough leadership and senior officers.”

Castle Rising parish councillor David Goddard said he was encouraged by the referral of the case to the Secretary of State for a final decision and suggested there was a “good chance” they could still win on transport grounds, because of the scale of development in the area.

He added: “We would expect a feel traffic assessment based on all developments and that hasn’t been carried out.”

Donations to the campaign can be made online at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/no2kh or by cheque made payable to the Castle Rising Parish Council and marked KH Appeal Fund.

Residents are also being urged to attend as many sessions of the inquiry as they can.

