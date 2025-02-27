Guests from near and far came to Lynn for a cultural concert which was a celebration of a historic pathway connecting civilisations for centuries.

The Silk Route Concert by Sursarang Arts, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lynn and Rotary International, was held earlier this month at the Masonic Centre in North Lynn as, what the organisers have said, was a “soulful endeavor to relive the spirit of the famous Silk Route”.

More than just a celebration of melodies and heritage, the concert raised funds for a planned 100-day journey along part of the ancient route being undertaken in June by Lynn couple Dr Prabir Mitra and wife Sanjukta.

Sangeeta De and Dillany Jayekumar, Taal-Rasa-Bhava Dance Academy

Their Odyssean Journey is to raise awareness of diabetes, a global health challenge impacting millions with the aim to inspire conversations about diabetes, wellbeing and cultural unity.

Dr Prabir Mitra is one of the directors of Sur Sarang Arts - an organisation facilitating community integration though Indian classical music, dance and art.

It is a Lynn-based organisation which aims to not only provide opportunities to already established lovers of the art, but also to encourage local musicians to enjoy, engage and expand the beauty and excellence of Indian classical music among the future generations.

Sanjukta Mitra (vocal), Lin Hetherington (violin), Amritpal Singh Rasiya (tabla) , Saphwat Simab (rubab) and Sangeeta De (dance).

The hall was filled to capacity for the concert where Dr Mitra and William Irwin, chairperson of Rotary International Committee, spoke and thanked the guests, including Paul Kunes, president of the Lynn Rotary club, and his team for their support.

Dr Mitra said: “The music and dance throughout the evening was truly enchanting.

“Saphwat Simab, the true custodian of Rubab, a traditional Afghanistani string-instrument, played soulful music and he was beautifully accompanied by the eminent Tabla player, Amritpal Singh Rasiya.

“Sangeeta De, the Bharatanatyam dancer and guru and students from her Taal Rasa Bhava Dance Academy made a lasting impression on the audience.

“Lin Hetherington, a renowned western violinist, played some beautiful folk tunes.

Musicians Amritpal Singh Rasiya and Saphwat Simab.

“Sanjukta Mitra, an Indian classical vocal music exponent, collaborated with Lin and the instrumentalists to truly give the essence of musical confluence of the West and the East.”

The Silk Route was an important network of trade routes, connecting Asia to Europe and the Middle East as well as trade it encompassed cultural, economic and religious exchange between the East and West.

Sanjukta Mitra (vocal), Lin Hetherington (violin), Amritpal Singh Rasiya (tabla - hand drums) and Saphwat Simab (rubab lute-like instrument)

Puja Rai, student of Taal-Rasa-Bhava Dance Academy.

Lin Hetherington.

Neha Biju and Tanya Bobby, students of Taal-Rasa-Bhava Dance Academy

