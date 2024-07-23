Three groups which teamed up in a bid to secure a Paralympic-style sports facility for North Lynn are continuing fundraising efforts after their plans were approved.

The £3 million adaptive sports hub project has been given the green light by West Norfolk Council - but trustees say that fundraising is vital before any building work commences.

The vision of three local organisations - Pelicans Hockey Club, Little Discoverers and Little Miracles - came together in 2022 with the establishment of its charity the Adapted Sports Hub Trust.

Pictured at the Lynnsport site in January are, from left, John Casserley, Paul Williams, Katie Fisher, Paul Searle, Jason Law and Eric Snaith kneeling in front

The plans will see Paralympic-style facilities for those with disabilities to use as well as providing a new base for the Little Discoverers charity, the Pelicans Hockey Club and Little Miracles.

Changing facilities, a sensory room, a kitchen and a social area are all planned for the site, which will be located at Lynnsport.

The project is a shared vision for Little Discoverers’ leader Katie Fisher and the president of Pelicans Hockey Club Charles Lankfer.

The adapted sports hub would be on the base of Alive Lynnsport

“The hub will be a great asset to Lynn and the surrounding areas,” said Katie.

She added that fundraising for the development is now the group’s “priority”.

Katie added: “This marks a significant milestone, and means the Trustees with support from the local authority and volunteers can progress to the building and construction phase of this much-needed project.

“This facility will feature specialised spaces, state-of-the-art amenities, and enhanced accessibility for individuals with additional learning or support needs, disabilities, and the wider community.

“The Hub will boast comprehensive access, inclusivity, state-of-the-art disabled changing facilities, and multifunctional spaces and in addition, will serve as the new base for the long-established Pelicans Hockey Club.

“This project is expected to significantly contribute to the well-being of the West Norfolk community by providing unrestricted access to sports and community activities.

“It will enhance opportunities for individuals with disabilities or additional needs to stay fit and improve their mental health.”

The Adapted Sports Hub Trust is calling for more volunteers to help in a number of different ways, from fundraising to event support.

More information on volunteering and the trust can be found on its website.

