Golfers took to the fairway, raising more than £1,200 for local charities when Downham Market Rotary Club held a golf day.

Thirty six players took part at Ryston Park Golf Club with local teams and competitors from Cambridge, Norwich and Swaffham.

Coffee and bacon rolls were served before the players enjoyed 18 holes of golf followed by lunch. Local companies including Barker Bros, Maxview Aerials, Dawbarns Solicitors, Bees Motors, British Sugar, Saturn Seeds, Stephenson Smart and Paradise Motors have been thanked for their continued support.

The winning team comprised Eric Savage, Ian Buttle, Dave Bennett and James Bagge who won with 85 points on countback.

* The Rotary club’s latest quiz night was a sell-out with 20 teams taking part, raising £440 for the club’s charity fund.