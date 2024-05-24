Home   News   Article

Golfers take to the fairway at Ryston, teeing off for charity

By Sue Irving
Published: 08:00, 24 May 2024

Golfers took to the fairway, raising more than £1,200 for local charities when Downham Market Rotary Club held a golf day.

Thirty six players took part at Ryston Park Golf Club with local teams and competitors from Cambridge, Norwich and Swaffham.

The winning team: Ian Buttle, Dave Bennett, Eric Savage and James Bagge.
Coffee and bacon rolls were served before the players enjoyed 18 holes of golf followed by lunch. Local companies including Barker Bros, Maxview Aerials, Dawbarns Solicitors, Bees Motors, British Sugar, Saturn Seeds, Stephenson Smart and Paradise Motors have been thanked for their continued support.

The winning team comprised Eric Savage, Ian Buttle, Dave Bennett and James Bagge who won with 85 points on countback.

* The Rotary club’s latest quiz night was a sell-out with 20 teams taking part, raising £440 for the club’s charity fund.

