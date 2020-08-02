Fundraising page set up as King's Lynn man's 'last Poppy collection'

A charitable donation page set up in a Lynn man's memory as his 'last collection' for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal has gathered more than £100 so far.

It comes after Cyril Route, who was known to some as the 'Poppy Man' due to his volunteering role, died on July 18 aged 96.

Cyril had supported the appeal since the 1960s and had in recent years been selling poppies in the town centre Sainsbury's store.