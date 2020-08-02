Home   News   Article

Fundraising page set up at King's Lynn man's 'last Poppy collection'

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
Published: 11:00, 02 August 2020

A charitable donation page set up in a Lynn man's memory as his 'last collection' for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal has gathered more than £100 so far.

It comes after Cyril Route, who was known to some as the 'Poppy Man' due to his volunteering role, died on July 18 aged 96.

Cyril had supported the appeal since the 1960s and had in recent years been selling poppies in the town centre Sainsbury's store.

