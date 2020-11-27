Lynn’s hospital continues to fundraise to ensure bereaved families are as comfortable as possible in an imminent new facility.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Maternity Bereavement Suite appeal, named Lynn News Charity of the Year, requires funds for furnishings for the facility which is expected to be completed by April.

Among the furnishings on the hospital’s wishlist for local families to make use of in the suite are a sofa bed, storage ottoman, a television, and kitchen facilities such as a fridge and microwave.

A 3D drawing of what the Maternity Bereavement Suite at the QEH could look like. Picture: SUBMITTED

The hospital has released 3D drawings of what the suite could look like after the £185,000 target to build the facility was met by the Trust’s own charity giving £145,000 and more than £45,000 raised by the generous community.

But fundraising has not stopped as explained by the hospital’s fetal medicine and bereavement midwife Sharon Younge.

She said: “The Maternity Bereavement Suite will provide a safe and protective space for families.

Lynn News Charity of the Year 2020 - QEH Maternity Bereavement Suite logo

“Having the suite furnished with home comforts will ensure that they have all they need in surroundings that are not reminiscent of a clinical environment.

“These home comforts will allow our parents to make precious memories as a family.We wish to create the right setting to complement the compassionate care we give.”

Also on the wishlist for the suite are ceiling sky tiles to create a better impression and atmosphere as there will be no windows.

An preliminary artist's impression has been drawn up for the Maternity Bereavement Suite at Lynn's hospital. Picture: SUBMITTED

Mood lighting is also being considered for the suite.

In order to help raise funds for this cause, the hospital has teamed up with the Lynn News and Fakenham-based James and Sons Auctioneers for an online charitable auction in February or March.

James and Son director David James had kindly agreed to host the auction after Nikki Brown-Smith inspired the idea by painting Hunstanton Lighthouse for the cause.

This painting will be auctioned by James and Sons as reported in last week’s Lynn News.

However, the auctioneers are now calling on local artists and readers to send in their own items which they would like to be auctioned for the bereavement suite.

These can include stamps, coins, military uniforms, bygones, collectables, paintings, sporting memorabilia, antiques. James and Sons does not auction furniture.

If you wish to donate, contact the QEH fundraising executive Laurence Morlaàs on 01553 613373 or email laurence.morlaas@qehkl.nhs.uk.

She will then forward the information to Mr James who will consider it and give an estimate in the auctioneer’s judgement.

Meanwhile, an online Christmas fair has also been organised to support local businesses and raise funds for thebereavement suite appeal.

This idea was thought up by 22-year-old Lynn student Francesca Edgley who is hoping to be a midwife in the maternity unit herself.

Search ‘The King’s Lynn Virtual Christmas Fair’ on Facebook to find out more about the plans, and read the full story on the Lynn News website here: King's Lynn Virtual Christmas Fair will support local business and Queen Elizabeth Hospital appeal .