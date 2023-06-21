Home   News   Article

Fundraising tea party at King’s Lynn’s Reffley Community Hall to support Aching Arms bereavement charity

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 13:05, 21 June 2023
 | Updated: 13:09, 21 June 2023

A fundraising tea party will be held in Lynn next week in aid of a charity supporting bereaved parents.

The Forget Me Not Tea Party, which will take place at Reffley Community Hall on Monday between 10am and 2pm, will raise funds for Aching Arms.

The event, hosted by Lynn bereaved parent group Whispers from Wings, will feature hot drinks, cakes and bakes.

Reffley Community Hall in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps
The charity gives ‘comfort bears’ to hospitals and hospices, for midwives and nurses to offer to bereaved parents in their care.

Along with the bears, Aching Arms offer a support service to parents after their loss, whether it was during pregnancy, at birth or soon after.

