An award-winning wheelchair veteran who takes on extreme challenges for charity is ramping his fundraising efforts up even further by putting himself in a “life or death” situation.

Mark Howard, from Gaywood, is preparing to take on Mount Etna, an active volcano in Italy, by climbing up it in his handcycle next August.

He is now looking for a team of experienced cyclists to join him on the challenge, as well as a sturdy team of people who can support them.

Mark Howard is set to take on Mount Etna in a huge challenge

Since becoming reliant on a wheelchair, Mark has conquered more than 100 different challenges, from the London Marathon to becoming the first wheelchair user to complete the London Classics challenge.

Mark has gone on to win numerous awards, including a Your Local Paper Hero Award this year, as well as the Frankland Moore Trophy from charity Blesma.

This year, Mark was also invited to New York by American Veterans through the Wanted Warrior Project to take part in a cycle ride across the city.

Mark Howard when completing one of his previous challenges

“The Brooklyn Bridge was closed for us. That is not even done for the president,” Mark said.

“It was a one-of-a-kind experience. It was like we were rock stars. People were talking to us at the airport and thanking us for our service. It was surreal.”

He has raised thousands of pounds over the years for various charities, including the Bridge for Heroes, East Anglian Air Ambulance and Blesma, a charity for limbless veterans.

Now, Mark is preparing for the enormous challenge of riding up an active volcano, which last erupted in June.

Mark Howard received the Frankland Moore Award for his charity work

This will be the first time this has ever been done by a wheelchair user.

“This will be the challenge of all challenges,” Mark said.

“I am hoping she [Mount Etna] plays nicely. It is potentially a life-or-death challenge.”

Wheelchair veteran Mark Howard completed a virtual marathon in record time

The challenge will involve cycling 28 miles around Mount Etna, including a 3,000 metre climb directly up the volcano.

Mark is looking for a team of six to eight people to join him on the challenge, as well as those on hand to assist.

Cyclists would need to be experienced and/or willing to train with the team, who would share their motivations as to why they want to take on the challenge.

“We would need a driver to get the kit there. We also need a first aider in case anything happens, and potentially a cycle mechanic,” he said.

“It would be an adventure of a lifetime.”

Mark is also looking for a generous company that could sponsor the team.

Anybody wishing to sponsor, volunteer or join in with the Mount Etna challenge can get in touch with Mark by emailing markhoward54@yahoo.com or by joining Mark’s Facebook group “Believe to Achieve”.

Suffering from injuries when falling out of a wheelchair has not stopped Mark, who completed the London Marathon this year, two weeks before becoming injured.

It caused him to suffer from severe arthritis in one of his shoulders, which he is now receiving treatment for.

Mark said the physical challenges he has faced recently have also come with mental ones.

“Not being able to do things has been a challenge physically and mentally,” he said.

However, he explained the feeling he had when he saw several wheelchair users cheering him on from the sidelines when completing a tough part of the London Marathon earlier this year.

“They were on the sidelines calling my name. They had all been inspired by me,” he said.

“It was a real moment for me. I am making them believe that they can do stuff, even if it was the smaller things like going out shopping.”

“I am feeling optimistic about Mount Etna, although I have learnt over the years that anything can happen.

“Once, a bird flew out of a bush and broke a gear on my bike while I was going 40mph. I was stuck in a high gear.”

He now wants to give back to the charity Blesma, which helped him through difficult times in his life.

Although achieving so much and conquering hundreds of challenges, Mark described the feeling of having to turn something down due to an injury.

“The worst feeling in the world is when I get injured and have to cancel,” he said.

“It killed me to cancel Ride London this year. It was so heartbreaking for me. I felt like I was letting everybody down.”