There was a cortège of emergency vehicles and a guard of honour as the funeral of a paramedic took place in Lynn today.

Barry Jarvis died at the age of 59 on December 18 due to Covid-19.

As well as being a London Ambulance Service UNISON rep, Barry was a popular character, as demonstrated by the scenes in the town today.

The funeral cortege of Barry Jarvis, heading to Mintlyn Crematorium. Picture: Ian Burt

Photographer Ian Burt captured footage of Barry's procession and funeral at Mintlyn Crematorium, where a guard of honour was formed. A Norwich City FC scarf was also displayed on a vintage ambulance vehicle in his honour.

Donations were set up in aid of Norfolk Hospice Tapping House in his memory following his passing. More than £550 has been raised.

Among those who donated and paid their tributes to Barry was the London Ambulance UNISON, who said: "Barry was one of the founders of LAS UNISON, when he was the representative at Canonbury station in North London.

Gallery1

"The members there thought the world of Barry as we all did on our branch. Barry will be truly missed not only by his family, E0E Ambulance service, but also by his mates in London. RIP Bazza."

Michelle Murray wrote: "Your wisdom and kind words will live on Baz. It really was a privilege and a pleasure to work with you."

Another tribute came from Denise Steadman who said: "He loved all the birds in his garden and we would often start our daily call by sharing what we had seen.

"My best spot to date was a pair of greater spotted woodpeckers, which Barry was quite envious of! Rest easy and sleep tight Barry, I will miss your kind words of wisdom every day."

LAS UNISON is Britain and Europe’s biggest public sector union with more than 1.3 million members.