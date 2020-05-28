Home   News   Article

Further coronavirus patient discharge announced by King's Lynn hospital

By Ben Hardy
Published: 15:30, 28 May 2020
 | Updated: 15:31, 28 May 2020

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has thanked the community and staff as another patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has been discharged.

This morning's announcement means a total of 257 patients have now been discharged from the Gayton Road site during the pandemic period.

And no further coronavirus-related deaths have been announced today (Thursday, May 28) following the news yesterday that six patients had sadly passed away.

