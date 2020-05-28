Further coronavirus patient discharge announced by King's Lynn hospital
Published: 15:30, 28 May 2020
| Updated: 15:31, 28 May 2020
Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has thanked the community and staff as another patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has been discharged.
This morning's announcement means a total of 257 patients have now been discharged from the Gayton Road site during the pandemic period.
And no further coronavirus-related deaths have been announced today (Thursday, May 28) following the news yesterday that six patients had sadly passed away.
