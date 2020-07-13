Further delay for King's Lynn cinema customers

The reopening of Lynn's Majestic Cinema has had to be postponed further which will enable more time for changes at the refurbished site.

Having previously announced the Tower Street venue would be welcoming customers back this Friday, officials have now taken the decision to wait a little longer before showing off the changes made at the venue.

A statement on the Majestic Cinema's social media page said a lack of film showings meant a decision was taken to delay reopening plans.