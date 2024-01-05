More details have emerged for a town’s major revamp project, which includes the creation of new flats and retail space.

Plans to transform Baxter’s Plain in Lynn are set to be discussed by West Norfolk Council next week following a public consultation this summer.

The proposal could see the empty Argos building be repurposed into a multi-use community centre and the Old Post Office building into flats and retail and commercial units.

A sketch showing plans for the multi-use community hub in Lynn. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Lynn's old post office building

Architects Building Design Partnership (BDP) conducted the surveys in July and August last year and it has reassessed the design to include elements the public was most interested in.

The feedback showed overwhelming support for the project, while the introduction of more greenery, spaces for outdoor dining and small events and a reorganisation of the square to include more public seating were among the most desired aspects of the design.

New concept images have since been released, showing in more detail what the revamp could look like.

What the hub could look like from Tower Street if constructed with tile. Picture: Norfolk County Council

What the hub could look like from Tower Street if constructed with brick. Picture: Norfolk County Council

West Norfolk Council members voted to support the project in January 2022 but the scheme is a long way from becoming a reality.

The next steps will require the council to agree on the delivery and funding strategy with County Hall.

BDP say the project could be delivered in phases to allow for funding when it becomes available.

Details of the estimated cost for the project are yet to be revealed.

What the hub would look like from Blackfriars if constructed with brick. Picture: Norfolk County Council

What the hub could look like from Blackfriars if constructed with tile. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The key aims of the Baxter’s Plain revamp include:

– Linking Baxter’s Plain to the town’s history and giving it its own unique identity

– Creating a pedestrian-friendly environment which is well-connected through – walking, cycling and public transport

– Enhancing planting and providing additional street trees

– Creating a pavement culture and providing opportunities for small events and temporary art installations

– Developing a space which enhances the vibrancy and economic viability of retail and leisure facilities, especially Tower Street, Blackfriars Street, Broad Street and New Conduit Street

– Removing unnecessary signage and street clutter to provide a better environment and appropriate street furniture.

Councillors will discuss the project at a meeting on Wednesday.