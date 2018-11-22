Further hit to King's Lynn high street as closing down sales begin

With only a matter of weeks to go until Christmas, those hoping to do their festive shopping in Lynn may find the town centre has fewer retail options than in previous years.

It comes as Blue Inc on Broad Street closed overnight last week, and closing down sales have started at Divine Beds Direct on High Street and Peacocks, also on Broad Street, which says its closure is “subject to landlord negotiation”.

Town centre officials say retail closures are not a Lynn-specific issue, but a nationwide one.

Peacocks on Broad Street in King's Lynn with closing down sale signs. (5555548)

They also said despite the closing down sale signs at Peacocks, they are in discussions with the company about a new lease.

It also comes after national uncertainty for the future of department store Debenhams and fashion retailer New Look.

Back in October, Debenhams announced plans to close 50 stores across the UK, with news earlier this month that up to 100 New Look stores could face closure.

On the flip side, the redevelopment of the former Beales site in the Vancouver Quarter which is set to house a new H&M store, in addition to four other retail units, is well underway, with the fashion retailer set to open in the spring.

Abbie Panks, Vancouver Quarter centre manager, said: “It’s always disappointing when any store closes.

“With Blue Inc we had not had any correspondence from them beforehand and they have closed a number of stores. Peacocks has also put up the same signage up in many areas, so it’s important to realise that this is not just solely King’s Lynn which is seeing store closures, this is a national issue, we are however in discussions with them about a new lease.

“We are pleased that we will be welcoming two new tenants to the centre in the new year, plus of course H&M opening in the spring.”

The Lynn News approached Peacocks and Divine Beds Direct for comments but no response had been received at the time of going to press.