Further walks on horizon for former High Sheriff of Norfolk James Bagge

The former Sheriff of Norfolk, James Bagge who walked a whopping 1,500 miles from his home at Stradsett, to Santiago de Compostela on the west coast of Spain was given another £500 in his fundraising for local Young Carers when he went to the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn.

He is pictured, left, with club president Pip Rippengill.

james bagge (7488823)

Mr Bagge revealed that he is thinking now of undertaking a five-day walk from Great Yarmouth to the rather nearer-to-home pilgrimage site of Walsingham, via a major stop-off at Norwich Cathedral.

This would be with 40 other people and aim to raise a further £40,000 to the amazing £60,000 he raised on his walk to Spain. He is also thinking about walking to Rome.