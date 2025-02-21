The future looks bright for a historic 400-year-old timbered house in Lynn which has a rich history.

The Greenland Fishery, situated on Bridge Street, was once a place where fishermen who caught whales and seals in Greenland would gather - which is how it got its name.

Going back even further, the house was first built in 1608 by merchant John Atkin, who served as Mayor twice for Lynn and West Norfolk.

Greenland Fishery

Fast forward to 417 years later, Greenland Fishery is about to be given a new lease of life, and a completely different purpose altogether.

After going on the market in 2023, the historic building was eventually bought by musician Stevie Wishart - who has been making efforts to bring the building back to life.

The Grade II listed building near Boal Quay is set to become an “inspirational place” for musicians and composers in the borough to gather.

Greenland Fishery, King's Lynn

Stevie aims to make Greenland Fishery a “welcoming space for me and other composers” by repairing and renovating the house. To do this, the Greenland Fishery charity was set up.

She has gathered a “strong team” to carry out the work, including the charity’s trustees.

The building itself needs much work so Stevie and her team are consulting Historic England before embarking on the mammoth task.

The property went on the market for £400,000 in 2023.

Some of the children from Whitefriars Primary School who helped plant the trees

Greenland Fishery has been open to visitors in the past, including on Lynn’s Heritage Open Day.

Visitors were able to and will continue to be able to, see the Jacobean wall paintings inside Greenland Fishery.

Recently, a group of schoolchildren visited Stevie and helped plant a “mini forest” of trees in the garden.

Around 20 pupils from Whitefriars Primary School along with six volunteers planted the trees thanks to a grant from the tree council.

A timeline of Greenland Fishery:

1605: Greenland Fishery, then known as ‘Atkin’s Mansion’, was built by wealthy merchant John Atkin, who served as Lynn and West Norfolk’s Mayor twice. The house remained in the Atkin family until John’s Grandson, Thomas Atkin, of London, sold it. It was thought at the time to be the last timber-framed house to be built in Lynn. The first-floor hall ran the length of the building and was lit by oriel windows. Later down the line, the house was split into two, with the south side turning into a pub called ‘The Fisherman’s Arms’ or ‘The Waterman’s Arms’.

1796: Fast forward almost 200 years, the pub was renamed to what we know it as now, The Greenland Fishery, which marks the importance of the whaling industry to the town during those years. Between the 1770s to the 1820s, a small fleet was sent out to Greenland to fish for whales and seals. The fisherman hunted the mammals for their blubber, which was used in lamps as well as to oil heavy machinery.

1900: The house was described as being in a “poor condition” and was deemed unfit to live in. In 1911, the owners of the house were given two options: repair it, or demolish it. The owners offered it to the borough council for £50, but this was declined. It is thought that the repair bill was £300.

1912: Greenland Fishery was rescued by Edward Milligan Beloe who purchased the entire complex. This included a baker’s shop, the pub and some land at the back of it. Beloe restored the entire building and set up the Greenland Fishery Museum on the first and second floors. Visitors entered this via the baker’s shop. The museum housed a collection of relics including paintings by local artists, pilgrim badges and whalebones.

1932: Edward Beloe died and his widow sold the building and its contents to the Norfolk Archaeological Trust and West Norfolk Council. The museum continued running.

1941: The building was damaged by a bomb during the Second World War. All exhibits in the museum were moved and the building was left empty and scheduled as an ancient monument in 1945.

Post 1945: After the war, the building was restored as a house and an office. Two ladies moved into the property, Miss M Keith and Miss Diana Bullock. The duo were described as “expert gardeners” and created a beautiful outdoor space behind the house. Both ladies were involved in the Lynn Preservation Trust and their home became its first registered office. Miss Bullock died in 1994.

1997: The Norfolk Archaeological Trust transferred Greenland Fishery to the Lynn Preservation Trust for a nominal payment and restoration commenced. The works included a restoration of one of the house’s “best-kept secrets” - a series of fine Jacobean wall paintings.

2023: The Lynn Preservation Trust puts Greenland Fishery on the market on a 999-year lease for £400,000. At the time, the Trust said that the building was not suitable for short-term leases. It was put on the market with Landles. The property was described as having two self-contained units, a large two-bedroom residence at 29 Bridge Street and commercial office premises at 28 Bridge Street. They are set over three floors and there are cellars under most of the property.

2025: Works are taking place by Stevie and her team to make Greenland Fishery a vibrant place to be once again. It sounds like we could be hearing tunes and live music soon.