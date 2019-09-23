King's Lynn Business Week will include conference on town centre's future
A packed programme of events in Lynn is lined up for Business Week which kicks off on Monday, September 30.
Topics covered include growth and development, the future of the high street, marketing and business, human resources and mental health.
The programme has been put together by Discover King's Lynn funded by Lynn BID.
Four sessions on the first day at Marriott's Warehouse look at developing and growing business, growing without spending, access to finance, planning for growth and assessing tax.
In the Alive Corn Exchange on Tuesday, October 1, there will be a "super-networking" event from 10am when local businesses will have stands and can make new contacts. During the afternoon, from 12.30pm, students are invited to go along to look into career and work experience opportunities.
On Wednesday, October 2,at Thoresby College and Bank House, it's all about people, with subjects covering employee engagement, employment law, wellbeing and pension myths.
At Bishop's Lynn House and the Duke's Head Hotel on Thursday, October 3, marketing comes into focus, looking at understanding consumer psychology, how to tackle competition, the importance of branding and also social media.
Friday, October 4, from 1pm-4pm, will see a conference session in Lynn Town Hall dealing with the future of the town centre. National and regional experts will be joining in discussions on how to lead, create and encourage changes.
Confirmed speakers include Chris Sargisson, CEO of Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, and architectural designer Wayne Hemingway.
This event is sponsored by Bank House and will include afternoon tea.
To book free places at any of the sessions, send an email to info@discoverkingslynn.com
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.