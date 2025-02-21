The game is on to find suitable locations for three new 3G football pitches in areas where there is currently a shortfall of these facilities.

West Norfolk Council, Norfolk County FA and Football Foundation have teamed up in a bid to identify a preferred site for a full-size pitch in each of three locations: Lynn, Downham and the west area -Terrington/Clenchwarton.

To kick off this feasibility study, organisations which meet the criteria for Football Foundation funding, are invited to submit an expression of interest to develop a site they think might be suitable for a new pitch.

Cllr Simon Ring

There is a form to complete by March 21 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KLWN3GEOI

Specialist consultant FMG will then undertake a two-stage independent evaluation process to score the submissions, with the end goal of recommending one site in each shortfall location to be taken forward to apply for Football Foundation funding.

Eligible organisations are: a not-for-profit football club or voluntary group, a council, a County FA, a professional club community organisation, an educational establishment providing facilities for the community, a registered charity, a not-for-profit company, a community interest company or other social enterprise, or a company limited by guarantee.

In addition to meeting the criteria for Football Foundation funding and having enough space for a full size 3G pitch, applicants must have a minimum 25-year leasehold or freehold on their suggested site, or alternatively the opportunity to discuss long-term security of tenure with the landowner.

Applicants will need to identify a proportion of partnership funding; the council at this stage cannot confirm any funding towards the cost of potential projects.

Simon Ring, deputy council leader and cabinet member for business and culture, said: “We are fully committed to addressing the shortage and demand for 3G pitches in the borough, working with local organisations, Norfolk County FA and the Football Foundation, to help boost local sport, health and wellbeing opportunities for our communities.

“This is an open and transparent call to sites, followed by a two-stage independent evaluation.

“We want to hear from any eligible organisations who might have a suitable location for a new 3G pitch in each of these three areas, where there is currently an assessed shortfall of 3G facilities, and I look forward to seeing which sites are recommended.”