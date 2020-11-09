A homeless charity's annual gaming marathon will take place remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The Purfleet Trust, based at Austin Fields in Lynn, will be staging its fifth gaming event from November 26 to November 29.

It will help to raise vital funds for the charity as the weather turns colder and the nights draw in amid the grips of the pandemic.

Joy Wylie, business and communications manager for the Purfleet Trust said: "Each year The Purfleet Trust has a gaming marathon to raise money for the winter period.

"Usually this is held at our centre with staff, clients and volunteers participating but this year due to Covid we cannot have the event in that way so are asking people to participate from home and raise some donations through a fundraising page."

Participants can pick how long they want to challenge themselves to play and then ask friends and family to support them by donating on their Virgin Money Giving Page.

Simply search Purfleet Trust on Virgin Money Giving to find the fundraisers.

On the page, you can find participants who are taking part including Jonathan Walker and Lucy Ward who will be attempting the Platinum level of the challenge.

This entails 25 hours of solid gaming with the pair currently raising £130 between them at the time of writing in aid of the charity.

The Purfleet Trust was set up as a charity in 1993 to provide help for single homeless people in Lynn and West Norfolk.

Its services now include housing advice to help people find accommodation, support to help them maintain their tenancies, and a Health and Wellbeing Centre providing a daily hot meal and the opportunity to gain some essential life skills.

Mrs Wylie added: "We are also appealing for Christmas gifts for our clients. We usually have appeals with stands at the local fairs and supermarkets but can’t do that this year.

"We will deliver meals to people or have small socially distanced groups in our centre if able.”

The charity is asking for a wrapped gift up to the value of £10 with a label stating if it is aimed for a woman or man.