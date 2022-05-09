Stories of Lynn are planning an exciting event this summer in Lynn.

It will be a new game called Time Turners: The Siege of Lynn which is a card game with information about the part of the English Civil War that happened on the town's doorstep in 1643.

Rachael Williams, learning and engagement officer at Stories of Lynn in Saturday Market Place, said: "The young people are planning the launch day as Kick the Dust likes to give the leadership to the youth, supporting their work rather than directing it.

Hugh Dennis. (56544178)

"During the day, Wednesday, July 27, there will be a number of activities on offer including battle off sessions using the character cards to find out who might win the Siege of Lynn 2022.

"A showing of the Southgates video, filmed by Kick the Dust in 2019, to tell visitors what is on display in the iconic entrance to the town."

There will also be the chance to view the Time Turners Top Ten Treasures exhibition in the Temporary Exhibition Space, bake your own fresh made bread, handle historic artefacts and hearing about the local Civil War dig as seen on The Great British Dig with presenter Hugh Dennis.

Stories of Lynn along with The Borough Mayor Present Kick the Dust Project Certificates to Museum Ambassadors...Borough Mayor Cllr Harry Humphrey and Borough Mayoress Brenda Humphrey with the group, along with Rachael Williams (Learning and Engagement Officer For Stories of Lynn) (Back row right), Gemma Doughty (Foundation Studies Lecturer CofWA) (Back row left), Clare Eke (Key Stage 4 Teacher at Churchill Park Academy) (2nd left back row).. (55362524)

The event will be timed to coincide with Norfolk Day on July 27.

The extensive Civil War defences of Lynn were featured in the Great British Dig programme broadcast by Channel 4 last month.

Trenches were dug in Losinga Road and elsewhere in North Lynn to expose the defences and were rated of national significance.

The Kick the Dust Time Turners group meet each week at Stories of Lynn on a Tuesday and have done for three years.

Graffiti Workshop at The Shakespeare Barn King's Lynn, organised by Rachael Williams (Stories of Lynn Learning and Engagement Officer)..Artwork in on the Wall, YMCA Kick The Dust. (49627067)

Rachael said: "They are a diverse group of young people, 14 to 25 years who enjoy being together and taking on exciting projects to refresh the museums in Lynn."

"They are part of the Norfolk Museum Service Youth Project, Kick the Dust."

