A games business which has been operating in Lynn town centre for two years is expanding by moving into larger premises.

The Game Pad, formerly located at Chapel Street, has moved around the corner and has opened on Norfolk Street, next to WH Smiths.

Proprietor Steve Coleby, who previously ran a similar store in Ely too, said the new location was a positive move.

The Game Pad, has relocated to Norfolk Street premises from Chapel Street. Pictured are proprietor Steve Coleby, left, and store manager Craig Blake. (24089466)

He said: "It's in a more prominent position so there will be more footfall, there's additional space and we are now able to introduce additional products. We were running out of room at the previous shop."

An exciting development at the new store is an area where people can use retro consoles such as N64, Super Nintendo and Sega Mega Drive.

"We really want this to become a place to go, rather than just a shop," said Steve, who lives at South Wootton.

The shop will deal with everything from the very first games consoles right through to current products,such as PS4 and Xbox One.

Said Steve:"We aim to try and match eBay selling prices where we can. We are very competitive with online prices."

He chose Lynn as a place to set up a business because he believes it has great potential with a good range of shops. However he strongly advocates free parking in town.

He said: "My suggestion is that there should be two hours of free parking to encourage people into town. People have to make the effort to come here and pay for the privilege. It's off-putting.

"I think free parking would attract more people and that would mean more support for our shopping centre."

The Game Pad is open from 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday and from 11am-4pm on Sundays.

