Gaming marathon to help kit out new Purfleet gym

A team of gamers will be taking part in a 25-hour marathon to raise money to kit out the Purfleet Trust’s new gym next week.

This is the fourth year that the charity, which provides help for single homeless people in West Norfolk, will be holding the gaming marathon, to support their Lynn centre.

This year, six people – clients, volunteers and staff – will be playing either a games console or a computer game during the whole 25-hour period, which starts at 10.30am on Thursday, October 17.

Purfleet Trust at Austin Fields, King's Lynn

Lucy Shaw, training and employability co-ordinator at the Purfleet Trust, said: “The gym is excellent and although it has only been open for less than two months, our clients are using it all the time.”

She added: “We want to offer a more diverse range of sports and fitness classes.”

Equipment for boxing, yoga, tennis and football, as well as gym equipment such as pull-up bars, are among the items the Purfleet Trust would like to buy for their new gym.

They are hoping to raise £500 – some of which would also help them pay for facility hire.

Lucy added: “We run groups and one-to-one sessions, there is something for everyone.”

She said they have already seen “marked improvements” among the 20 clients who regularly engage with the activities, including improvements in mood, weight loss, and increased overall motivation.

The charity has also recently started a football club which they have a regular turnout for.

Lucy said: “When on a low income, being able to afford gym membership can be a struggle and sometimes even unobtainable when daily life necessities take precedence.

“Fitness and sport is a great motivator, it allows our guys to set and smash targets, build on their confidence, improve both mental and physical health, aids teamwork, just to name some of the incredible benefits.”

This year, the gaming marathon will also have an extra TV set up while the centre is open so clients can have a go.

A live stream of one of the games will also be available via https://www.twitch.tv/distantgoth.

To donate, visit the charity’s base in person at Pathway House in Austin Fields, or go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LucyShaw1.

To find out more about the Purfleet Trust, visit www.purfleettrust.org.uk.