Four members of an organised crime gang operating from a property in Lynn have been jailed for a total of more than 30 years following a two-year police probe that disrupted the flow of drugs into Norfolk.

Calvin Newson, 38, of Lynn Road, Hillington, was the leading figure behind the operation.

He was referred to by those beneath him who were selling on to customers as “Boss man” and “Zeus”.

Calvin Newson was jailed for 13 years

The investigation began in August 2022 following intelligence that drugs were being sold from a property in Somersby Close in Lynn.

It was this warrant that led to officers uncovering a major drug line between Norfolk, London and Liverpool by identifying ‘upchain sellers’, indicating an organised group.

Newson was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and ketamine following a three-week trial in July.

Tyler Doran was jailed for seven and a half years

He was also found guilty of failing to provide a PIN number when requested to by police.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday where he was handed a 13-year jail sentence.

Three other men who had all pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing were also sentenced.

Joshua Lee, 27, of Lynn Road, St Germans, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, psilocybin and ketamine and was sentenced to six years.

Benjamin Keates has been jailed for four years

Tyler Doran, 29, of Lynn Road, St Germans, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, psilocybin and ketamine. He also admitted a further charge of failing to supply a PIN number. He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years.

Benjamin Keates, 43, of Eastfields, Lynn, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, psilocybin and ketamine and was sentenced to four years.

During investigations and surveillance, it emerged that Newson was a key player, with phone data and a trawl through thousands of messages providing an insight into the individuals and the role they played – with Newson at the top.

Joshua Lee was jailed for six years

Meanwhile, the focus of the investigation switched to a remote property in Wiggenall St German, a house of multiple occupancy, where the three members of his gang lived.

These people made multiple round trips to London and Liverpool keeping in close contact with Newson by phone and text, officers were able to show.

Analysis of mobile devices revealed thousands of messages and images that related to drug dealing and investigators were able to create a timeline of where and when his gang made round trips and show they were in constant contact with Newson.

In May 2023 police carried out a number of warrants in the area and arrested everyone involved. Newson’s Mercedes was also seized alongside a quantity of drugs and some luxury branded goods.

Superintendent Sonia Humphreys said: "This was a very complex and involved investigation which shows the lengths Norfolk officers will go to in removing drug dealing and the associated harm it causes from our county.

"The types of drugs being dealt here may seem in some circles as socially acceptable, however, the so called 'party' drugs can cause significant physical and mental health issues.

"Those affected by drug use can access support via Change, Grow, Live.

"I hope that this investigation sends a message to those who think that they are above the law that we are watching and we will bring you to justice."