Garden centres reopen in West Norfolk with new safety measures as lockdown eases

Shoppers in West Norfolk will now have more choice as garden centres in the borough have reopened today.

Among them is Dobbies, on the Hardwick Retail Estate next to Tesco Extra, which opened again today following the Government’s announcement that lockdown would be eased.

The garden centre chain, which also offers other items such as homeware and pet food, has implemented new safety measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak, including limits on the numbers of customers allowed in the store at any one time, one-way systems and protective screens at tills.