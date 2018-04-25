Garden open for Swaffham good causes

A village garden has been opened to the public to help raise funds for two popular Swaffham causes.

Barbara Sommerville welcomed visitors to her home in Oxborough on Sunday in aid of the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice and the Swaffham Community Hospital.

Over the past 20 years, she has transformed a sandpit in a shrunken hollow into a garden ablaze with trees, shrubs and flowers. Her enemies included drought, sand instead of soil, rabbits and moles.

It was achievement she describes in her book, Against All The Odds, the Story of a Norfolk Garden.

She said: “I retired about 20 years ago as a scientist in Cambridge Veterinary School and I wanted to make a garden.”

Her passion to take up another challenge after a lifetime of academic work led her to drive each weekend to Norfolk, bicycle in her car, to explore the highways and byways of the county for her dream hideaway.

She spent three months fruitlessly scouring Norfolk for the property that would present the challenge she wanted.

“Eventually I gave up realising that such a place was unobtainable. However, three days later, an estate agent’s brochure came through the door advertising a very run down garden with a semi-derelict cottage so I bought it.”

Once she had taken possession she discovered there were disadvantages above and beyond a simply unkempt acre of land and a derelict cottage. Her new property needed loving care and attention to transform the space into her dream garden.

The first plants she put in were eaten by rabbits within two days or expired from lack of water.

She said: “I discovered two rabbit warrens in my acre and that I’d bought a disused sandpit. I realised I had a pretty serious problem on my hands.”

Now, though, the garden features around a hundred species of trees and shrubs and some 200 herbaceous plants and the all-round vista from Barbara’s cottage windows is much as she envisaged when she started.

The colour and variety of plants produced many admiring comments from visitors including one keen gardener from St Neots, who travelled over sixty miles to admire her garden.

The meeting, which yielded around £50 in donations for her charities, also led to the possibility of a return visit to his garden by a small group of keen Oxburgh gardeners.

So what does Barbara, who is now in her eighties, intend to do now?

“A gardener’s work is never done.” she said.