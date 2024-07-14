Hundreds was raised during a garden party held in aid of a charity which helps children with disabilities and additional needs.

Lynn’s Priory Rotary Club hosted the event with the aim of raising money for Little Miracles, a charity which has a base in Lynn and helps young children and their families.

After continuous heavy rain on Saturday, the skies cleared and the sun came out just in time for the 60 guests who turned up just as England footballers were taking penalties in their match against Switzerland.

Some of the attendees from Little Miracles at the garden party

During the evening, guests were serenaded by Rotary satellite member Rowena Senido while eating bangers, beans and baked potatoes cooked by priory member Ann Pacini.

After a raffle and small auction, more than £900 was raised on the night.

Mick Oliver, head of operations for Little Miracles, thanked David Mills who hosted the party in his garden.

Mick said: “A truly amazing evening, full of fun and laughter working alongside our friends from the Priory Rotary Club and their supporters.

“Funds raised will support our Summer Holiday Activity Programme for the families in Lynn. A big thank you from all at Little Miracles.”