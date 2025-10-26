A gas engineer has lost his job after police found him nearly three times the alcohol limit while in a work van.

Mark Anderson, 47, of Ryston End in Downham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police were called to the car park of mental health service Chatterton House in Lynn at around 1.30pm after staff reported the defendant trying to drive away after drinking.

Mark Anderson appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

When officers arrived, Anderson was on the phone with his wife to get her to come and collect him. However, before she could, he was arrested as CCTV showed he had already driven the van onto the site.

In mitigation, solicitor Tiffany Meredith told the court that the defendant was visiting the crisis clinic and had lost his job as a gas engineer due to the incident.

“There’s clearly a lot going on in Mr Anderson’s life,” she said.

He was handed a £120 fine and ten points were imposed on his licence.

Anderson will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and £55 in court costs.

