Gas leak means road closed in King's Lynn
A gas leak is causing disruption in Lynn as a central road has been closed.
Cadent Gas Company will be carrying out essential work at the London Road junction with Valingers Road for a gas leak.
This will cause six days of disruption until Monday.
Valingers Road is closed, while a lane is shut on London Road.
