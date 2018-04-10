Gas turbine causes delays on King’s Lynn roads and brings out the crowds to watch

An abnormal load travelling through Lynn on Sunday morning caught road users’ eye as many of them stopped to snap a picture.

Motorists had been warned beforehand over likely delays caused by the giant gas turbine, which was being transported from Lynn Docks docks to the power station at 9.30am on Sunday.

On lookers waiting to see the large load pass through'A Large Gas Turbine will be travelling through King's Lynn today Sunday 8th April and may cause some delays'our picture shows the load on rouite between Wootton Gap and Knightshill Roundabout.'Norfolk Police are warning motorists the abnormal load will be travelling from King's Lynn Docks to the King's Lynn Power Station at Saddlebow 'The load is over 95 meters long and 5 meters wide.

The 5.3 metre wide, 95.4 metre long and 5.2m high gas turbine weighing in at 480,300kg travelled at just a few miles per hour along the roads, accompanied by police outriders.

It was given the police escort on the A1078, through to the A148 and A149 before being transported eastbound at the Hardwick roundabout and on to the A47 as it made its way to the Centrica power station at Saddlebow.

There were plenty of people en-route out to see the slow-moving spectacle – many of them taking pictures on their phones.

