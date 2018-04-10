Gas turbine causes delays on King’s Lynn roads and brings out the crowds to watch
An abnormal load travelling through Lynn on Sunday morning caught road users’ eye as many of them stopped to snap a picture.
Motorists had been warned beforehand over likely delays caused by the giant gas turbine, which was being transported from Lynn Docks docks to the power station at 9.30am on Sunday.
The 5.3 metre wide, 95.4 metre long and 5.2m high gas turbine weighing in at 480,300kg travelled at just a few miles per hour along the roads, accompanied by police outriders.
It was given the police escort on the A1078, through to the A148 and A149 before being transported eastbound at the Hardwick roundabout and on to the A47 as it made its way to the Centrica power station at Saddlebow.
There were plenty of people en-route out to see the slow-moving spectacle – many of them taking pictures on their phones.